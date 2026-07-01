Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 45.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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