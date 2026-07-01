Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $44,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 2.4%

PLD opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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