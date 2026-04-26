Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.28% of Prologis worth $15,743,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

PLD opened at $142.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital downgraded Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

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Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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