ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,650 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,536 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $45,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. RTX's Raytheon awarded contract to further develop next-generation software-defined radar capability

Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. RTX's Raytheon completes design review of Landsat Next space instruments

Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mentioning “RTX” relate to NVIDIA-branded gaming GPUs and laptops, not RTX Corporation, and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here