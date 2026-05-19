ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 478,417 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $307,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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