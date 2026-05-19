ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 50,177 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,202 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Dover worth $189,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,266,951,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,533,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,089,961,000 after acquiring an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,130,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $355,458,000 after acquiring an additional 294,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,656,000 after acquiring an additional 193,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $272,456,000 after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $210.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $158.97 and a one year high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.Dover's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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