ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,435 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 220,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $72,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cognizant raised its 2026 share repurchase target by $1 billion to $2 billion and expanded its buyback authorization, a move that typically supports the stock by increasing demand and signaling management confidence. Cognizant Increases 2026 Share Repurchase Target by $1 Billion to $2 Billion

Cognizant raised its 2026 share repurchase target by $1 billion to $2 billion and expanded its buyback authorization, a move that typically supports the stock by increasing demand and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said its AI “Bridge” initiative is emerging as a key growth driver for IT services, reinforcing the view that Cognizant can use AI-led demand to accelerate revenue growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions sees AI 'Bridge' as next big IT services growth driver

The company said its AI “Bridge” initiative is emerging as a key growth driver for IT services, reinforcing the view that Cognizant can use AI-led demand to accelerate revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the buyback expansion and AI push suggests the market is reassessing CTSH’s investment case toward stronger shareholder returns and a better growth profile. Did Cognizant’s Expanded US$15.5 Billion Buyback and AI Push Just Shift CTSH’s Investment Narrative?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CTSH opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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