ProShare Advisors LLC Has $142.25 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $142,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Article: Regeneron Announces Strategic Collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to Advance Novel Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel Antibody-Helicon Conjugates across multiple therapeutic areas, a deal that could be worth up to about $2.2 billion in milestone payments plus royalties and expands REGN’s pipeline into “undruggable” targets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintained constructive views on REGN despite trimming price targets, including buy/overweight calls from firms such as Canaccord, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, BMO, and Wells Fargo, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines.

Regeneron’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with Q1 revenue up 19% year over year and results that beat consensus estimates, helping offset some of the pressure from recent headlines. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Article: Regeneron drops after skin cancer treatment misses late-stage trial goal

The main driver of the stock’s weakness was a late-stage melanoma trial failure: fianlimab plus cemiplimab did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint versus Merck’s Keytruda, raising questions about the company’s near-term oncology growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: The trial miss triggered multiple analyst price-target cuts and a wave of shareholder-investigation headlines, adding to sentiment pressure and keeping attention on execution risk in REGN’s pipeline.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $739.39 and its 200 day moving average is $745.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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