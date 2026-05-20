ProShare Advisors LLC Has $50.69 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,575 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,300.5% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 69,030 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,528 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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