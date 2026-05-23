ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 334.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,079,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,829.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.65 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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