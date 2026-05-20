ProShare Advisors LLC Has $62.71 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,571 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $62,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $295.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.50. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $228.01 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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