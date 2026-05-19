ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,519 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Church & Dwight worth $154,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock worth $49,393,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here