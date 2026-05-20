ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,523 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $65,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus kept a Buy rating on GE HealthCare while lowering its price target to $80 from $95 , suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming expectations. Article Link

Argus kept a rating on GE HealthCare while lowering its price target to , suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels despite trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Another report said GE HealthCare is receiving an average analyst rating of Hold , which points to cautious sentiment but does not by itself change the investment case. Article Link

Another report said GE HealthCare is receiving an average analyst rating of , which points to cautious sentiment but does not by itself change the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Kirby McInerney LLP said it is investigating potential claims involving GE HealthCare and possible violations of federal securities laws, adding to legal uncertainty for shareholders. Article Link

Kirby McInerney LLP said it is investigating potential claims involving GE HealthCare and possible violations of federal securities laws, adding to legal uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire also said it continues investigating GEHC on behalf of stockholders, reinforcing the litigation overhang. Article Link

Bragar Eagel & Squire also said it continues investigating GEHC on behalf of stockholders, reinforcing the litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter announced a securities-fraud investigation into GE HealthCare, and Law Offices of Howard G. Smith separately launched a similar probe, increasing concerns about potential legal costs and reputational damage. Article Link Article Link

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,847 shares of company stock worth $719,555. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Weiss Ratings cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.63.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here