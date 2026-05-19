ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,735 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $158,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $945.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $880.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $880.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.50 and a 1 year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Article Title

Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Positive Sentiment: The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Article Title

The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also disclosed portfolio changes in crypto-related holdings, including exits from XRP and Solana ETF exposure and a new position tied to Hyperliquid, which looks more like a portfolio rebalance than a direct earnings driver for GS shares. Article Title

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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