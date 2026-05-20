ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 161,388 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,807 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Datadog worth $79,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $3,914,239.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,213.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.20, a PEG ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $215.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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