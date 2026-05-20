ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 23,142 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,538 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after purchasing an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here