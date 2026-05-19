ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 614,599 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,405 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 614,599 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Lam Research worth $420,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,088,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,484,729,000 after acquiring an additional 208,670 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

LRCX stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here