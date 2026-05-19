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ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 85,747 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Emerson Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC increased its Emerson Electric stake by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, adding 85,747 shares to reach 1,321,912 shares valued at about $175.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with major holders like Vanguard also adding to positions and institutions overall owning 74.3% of Emerson Electric’s shares.
  • Emerson Electric posted solid quarterly results and returned cash to shareholders, reporting EPS of $1.54 versus $1.53 expected and announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or $2.22 annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,747 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $175,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $690,020,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,030,406 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,709,000 after buying an additional 429,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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