ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,105 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Amgen worth $351,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $324.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $348.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Freedom Capital raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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