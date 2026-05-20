ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,762 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,471 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Ryder System worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 43.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of R opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Ryder System's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $9,329,250.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,827 shares of company stock worth $12,236,710 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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