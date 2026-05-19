Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 343,842 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Eversource Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its Eversource Energy stake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 343,842 shares and leaving it with 2.27 million shares valued at about $153 million.
  • Insider selling also picked up, with executives John M. Moreira and John Y. Kim selling shares on Feb. 19; insiders sold 16,381 shares worth about $1.21 million over the past 90 days.
  • Eversource reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and it reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.57 to $4.72 while maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share.
  • Interested in Eversource Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 343,842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Eversource Energy worth $153,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eversource Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines