ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 343,842 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 343,842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Eversource Energy worth $153,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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