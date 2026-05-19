ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 43,877 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 43,877 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $202,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $330.36 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $326.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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