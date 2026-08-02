Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. IMAX accounts for about 3.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IMAX worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2,310.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 863.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: “The Odyssey” demand is extending IMAX revenue opportunities. Multiple reports say Christopher Nolan’s film is selling out 70mm IMAX screenings weeks in advance, prompting theaters to add showtimes and extend the film’s run. That indicates strong pricing power, high screen utilization and continued audience interest in IMAX’s premium presentation. Forbes article on extended The Odyssey IMAX screenings

Multiple reports say Christopher Nolan’s film is selling out 70mm IMAX screenings weeks in advance, prompting theaters to add showtimes and extend the film’s run. That indicates strong pricing power, high screen utilization and continued audience interest in IMAX’s premium presentation. Positive Sentiment: Broad theater-level momentum is being reported. IMAX venues in Kingsport and West Michigan are preparing for busy blockbuster weekends, while local coverage confirms extended runs for “The Odyssey.” These reports suggest the demand is widespread rather than limited to a single market. WOOD TV article on The Odyssey IMAX run

IMAX venues in Kingsport and West Michigan are preparing for busy blockbuster weekends, while local coverage confirms extended runs for “The Odyssey.” These reports suggest the demand is widespread rather than limited to a single market. Positive Sentiment: The film’s production is reinforcing IMAX brand value. Coverage highlighting that “The Odyssey” was created entirely in 70mm IMAX presents the format as an essential part of the theatrical experience, potentially encouraging future filmmaker partnerships and premium ticket demand. Mashable article on extended 70mm IMAX screenings

Coverage highlighting that “The Odyssey” was created entirely in 70mm IMAX presents the format as an essential part of the theatrical experience, potentially encouraging future filmmaker partnerships and premium ticket demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-oriented coverage from Zacks identifies IMAX as a long-term momentum stock, consistent with its strong price performance and recent earnings beat. However, the stock’s elevated valuation means further gains may depend on sustained box-office strength and execution. Zacks IMAX momentum stock analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.36.

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IMAX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IMAX opened at $47.76 on Friday. IMAX Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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