Protara Therapeutics, Inc. $TARA Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,537 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 372,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.35% of Protara Therapeutics worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,519 shares of the company's stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 397,822 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,256 shares of the company's stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company's stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $118,865.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,961 shares in the company, valued at $504,754.86. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Protara Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Protara Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Protara said its mid-stage non-muscle invasive bladder cancer study showed durable treatment activity for TARA-002, which supports the drug’s clinical promise and may strengthen confidence in the program. Protara’s cell therapy shows treatment durability in mid-stage NMIBC study

Protara said its mid-stage non-muscle invasive bladder cancer study showed for TARA-002, which supports the drug’s clinical promise and may strengthen confidence in the program. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates across several future years and maintained a Buy rating with a $27 price target , signaling confidence in Protara’s longer-term outlook.

HC Wainwright across several future years and maintained a rating with a , signaling confidence in Protara’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Protara is also hosting a virtual investor webinar on TARA-002 and lymphatic malformations, which could help explain the opportunity around the program and keep the stock in focus. Protara Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Webinar to Discuss TARA-002 for Lymphatic Malformations on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Protara is also hosting a on TARA-002 and lymphatic malformations, which could help explain the opportunity around the program and keep the stock in focus. Neutral Sentiment: The webinar and related materials reinforce that TARA-002 remains an investigational therapy in ongoing trials for both bladder cancer and rare pediatric lymphatic malformations, so execution and regulatory risk remain important.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company's primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body's immune response to target tumor cells. Protara's therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara's lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

See Also

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