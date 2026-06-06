Prudential PLC Purchases 7,105 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Prudential PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,983 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 49,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,478 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $324.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $300.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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