PTC Inc. $PTC Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,028 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of PTC worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in PTC by 8.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 77,829 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 455.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,416 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 2.8%

PTC opened at $115.72 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here