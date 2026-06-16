PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by Torque Asset Management LLC

Torque Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,256 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. PTC accounts for approximately 6.2% of Torque Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Torque Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PTC by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PTC by 2,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.57. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. PTC's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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