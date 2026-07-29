PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,014 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of PTC worth $109,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Up 1.8%

PTC stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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