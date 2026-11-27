Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,283 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of PTC worth $27,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,530,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $503,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,553,000. Amundi increased its stake in PTC by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,725,555 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 52.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,228,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $172,415,000 after buying an additional 423,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $342,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,414.25. This represents a 20.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $196.00 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $673.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.56 million. PTC had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business's revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered PTC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PTC from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of PTC to a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc. develops software that helps companies design, manufacture, operate and service products. Its customers include manufacturers and other organizations managing complex product-development and engineering processes. The company's offerings include Creo for computer-aided design, Windchill for product lifecycle management, Codebeamer for application lifecycle management, and ThingWorx and Vuforia for industrial Internet of Things and augmented reality applications. PTC also offers cloud-based product development tools, including Onshape.

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