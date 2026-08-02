PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 294,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,999,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 280.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

More PTC Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,170. This represents a 42.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $222,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,984.75. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9%

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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