PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 22.58%.The firm had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics's revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised PTC Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.29.

View Our Latest Report on PTCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,425,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,963,170. This represents a 42.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 2,464 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $222,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,441,984.75. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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