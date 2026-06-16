Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 126,098 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 126,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $598,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $306.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $266.85 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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