Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,978,163 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 873.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204,532 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,978,163 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $206,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,316.3% in the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 5,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,023,088 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $939,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 9,231 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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