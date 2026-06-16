Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 2,160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,442 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.25% of CommVault Systems worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,812.20. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,457. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. CommVault Systems's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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