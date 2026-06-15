Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $468.18 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,281 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 84,536 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Walmart worth $468,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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