Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $98,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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