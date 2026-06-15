Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 21,885 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,885 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in AbbVie were worth $192,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $227.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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