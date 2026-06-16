Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.25 and a 52 week high of $568.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $212.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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