Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 70,069 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,875 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 70,069 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of ExxonMobil worth $332,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Article: Exxon Mobil evaluates potential buyout of Australia Woodside Energy, Bloomberg News reports

Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name.

Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Article: Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Article: Exxon Mobil set to place Alex Volkov as head of global trading, sources say

Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading.

Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Exxon’s planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex could create temporary operational noise, though the notice did not suggest a major outage or earnings issue. Article: Exxon plans work at Beaumont, Texas complex, says online notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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