Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 38,054 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 232.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LTC opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LTC

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,768.45. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This trade represents a 27.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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