Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 56,347 Shares of BW LPG Limited $BWLP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Free Report) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,433 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of BW LPG worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BW LPG by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 579,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BW LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in BW LPG by 115,776.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter.

BW LPG Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BWLP opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. BW LPG Limited has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BW LPG had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $838.89 million during the quarter.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $6.196 dividend. This represents a $24.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 110.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from BW LPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BW LPG's payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised BW LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Dnb Carnegie raised BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BW LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BW LPG

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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