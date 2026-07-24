Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $113.92 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,792 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Linde were worth $113,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $506.32 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.81. The company has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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