Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Coupang were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coupang alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Coupang by 325.8% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.20 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coupang, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coupang wasn't on the list.

While Coupang currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here