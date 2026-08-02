Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.17 Million Stake in Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) $MXF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,603 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 176,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.72% of Mexico Fund worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981,733 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 128,185 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Fund by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mexico Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,608 shares of Mexico Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,065,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,008,105.21. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 398,990 shares of company stock worth $8,739,427 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of MXF opened at $21.80 on Friday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd.

Mexico Fund Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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