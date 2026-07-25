Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $33.91 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after buying an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $512,881,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $635.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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