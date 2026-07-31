Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.71 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.9%

SF opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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