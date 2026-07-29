Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,357 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.95.

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AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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