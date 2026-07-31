Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,975 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of InvenTrust Properties worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is 70.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVT

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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