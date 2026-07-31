Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 429.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,419 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,929,929 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,051,257 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,241,612,000 after purchasing an additional 312,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,304,889 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 985,939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,567,154 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $401,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,949,246 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,266,000 after buying an additional 385,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

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Ryanair Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.17 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,475.50. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $182,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,677.36. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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