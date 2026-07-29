Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RHP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7%

RHP stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is 126.65%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryman Hospitality Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryman Hospitality Properties wasn't on the list.

While Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here